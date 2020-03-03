Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE: LNG] opened at $51.72 and closed at $51.29 a share within trading session on 03/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $52.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE: LNG] had 4.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $45.18 during that period and LNG managed to take a rebound to $70.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] sitting at +20.72 and its Gross Margin at +24.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Assets is 1.85.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.08 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] has 254.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.18 to 70.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 8.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.