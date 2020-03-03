Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] opened at $63.85 and closed at $63.46 a share within trading session on 03/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] had 28.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $60.05 during that period and C managed to take a rebound to $83.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.99. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.84 and P/E Ratio of 8.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.83.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $144.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 5.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.