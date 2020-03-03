The share price of Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] inclined by $55.02, presently trading at $51.71. The company’s shares saw 1.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $50.89 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CMA fall by -7.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.71% compared to -4.32 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.94%, while additionally dropping -36.66% during the last 12 months. Comerica Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $71.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.82% increase from the current trading price.

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comerica Incorporated [CMA] sitting at +40.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.40%. These measurements indicate that Comerica Incorporated [CMA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CMA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.94 and P/E Ratio of 6.58. These metrics all suggest that Comerica Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] earns $506,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.11.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has 142.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.89 to 87.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comerica Incorporated [CMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comerica Incorporated [CMA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.