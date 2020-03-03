Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] shares went higher by 1.77% from its previous closing of $156.24, now trading at the price of $159.00, also adding 2.76 points. Is CCI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 413.36M float and a -1.26% run over in the last seven days. CCI share price has been hovering between $168.75 and $117.85 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at +15.78 and its Gross Margin at +38.25.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.19. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.01 and P/E Ratio of 80.65. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 430.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.85 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.