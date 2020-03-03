Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.[EKSO] stock saw a move by 4.16% on Thursday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EKSO shares recorded 97.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] stock could reach median target price of $1.20.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] stock additionally went down by -9.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.85% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EKSO stock is set at -85.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EKSO shares showcased -51.89% decrease. EKSO saw -86.44% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] sitting at -238.84 and its Gross Margin at +38.03.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -45.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] earns $138,195 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has 97.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 14.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.