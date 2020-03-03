Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] gained by 3.42% on the last trading session, reaching $66.30 price per share at the time. Emerson Electric Co. represents 614.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.74B with the latest information.

The Emerson Electric Co. traded at the price of $66.30 with 4.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EMR shares recorded 3.04M.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.11.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] sitting at +17.04 and its Gross Margin at +41.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.85, and its Return on Assets is 11.28. These metrics all suggest that Emerson Electric Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.80 and P/E Ratio of 18.93. These metrics all suggest that Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] earns $208,773 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has 614.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.98 to 78.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 4.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. [EMR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.