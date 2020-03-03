The share price of Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] inclined by $1.37, presently trading at $1.45. The company’s shares saw 9.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.33 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WATT fall by -5.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.80% compared to -0.09 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.18%, while additionally dropping -79.18% during the last 12 months. Energous Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.55% increase from the current trading price.

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energous Corporation [WATT] sitting at -19390.09.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -196.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -276.80%. Its Return on Equity is -205.43, and its Return on Assets is -163.77. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 4.97.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 35.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 9.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Energous Corporation [WATT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.