The share price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] inclined by $23.34, presently trading at $24.33. The company’s shares saw 10.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $21.95 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EPD fall by -2.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.43% compared to -0.65 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.29%, while additionally dropping -12.42% during the last 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.07% increase from the current trading price.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at +16.82 and its Gross Margin at +17.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.40%. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.15B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.