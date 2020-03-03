Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] shares went higher by 2.77% from its previous closing of $9.74, now trading at the price of $10.01, also adding 0.27 points. Is EVRI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EVRI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 83.76M float and a -17.41% run over in the last seven days. EVRI share price has been hovering between $14.88 and $7.49 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.74.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at +18.12 and its Gross Margin at +52.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Assets is 0.77.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 110.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] earns $382,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 89.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $870.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.49 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 12.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.