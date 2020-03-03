Graphic Packaging Holding Company[GPK] stock saw a move by 1.48% on Thursday, touching 1.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPK shares recorded 290.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock additionally went up by +3.74% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPK stock is set at 13.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPK shares showcased 0.36% increase. GPK saw -17.02% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.63% compared to high within the same period of time.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.86.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] sitting at +9.26 and its Gross Margin at +17.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this Graphic Packaging Holding Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 195.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37 and P/E Ratio of 20.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] earns $342,228 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has 290.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 16.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.