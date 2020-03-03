GreenSky, Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] opened at $8.01 and closed at $7.87 a share within trading session on 03/02/20. That means that the stock dropped by -12.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GreenSky, Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 556.48K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.45%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $5.74 during that period and GSKY managed to take a rebound to $16.42 in the last 52 weeks.

GreenSky, Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] sitting at +60.81 and its Gross Margin at +83.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 75.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.70%. Its Return on Assets is 3.83.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,511.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,496.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.05 and P/E Ratio of 12.02. These metrics all suggest that GreenSky, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] earns $381,133 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 25.29 and its Current Ratio is 25.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] has 172.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.74 to 16.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. [GSKY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.