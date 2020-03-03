Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $32.83 after PEAK shares went up by 3.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +6.54 and its Gross Margin at +22.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.73, and its Return on Assets is 0.33. These metrics suggest that this Healthpeak Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.32 and P/E Ratio of 361.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,791,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 37.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 523.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.