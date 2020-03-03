Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] dipped by -3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $93.17 price per share at the time. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 273.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.39B with the latest information.

The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $93.17 with 2.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HLT shares recorded 2.18M.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.46.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at +16.62 and its Gross Margin at +22.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2,553.62, and its Return on Assets is 6.09. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] earns $54,803 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.73 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 273.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.66 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.