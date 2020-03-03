Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $14.41 after HST shares went down by -3.71% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.97.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] sitting at +10.46 and its Gross Margin at +16.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.42, and its Return on Assets is 7.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HST financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 11.50. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has 720.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.06 to 19.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 6.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.