Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] took an upward turn with a change of 24.49%, trading at the price of $0.52 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 369.47K shares for that time period. PEIX monthly volatility recorded 10.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.24%. PS value for PEIX stocks is 0.02 with PB recorded at 0.08.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] sitting at -2.96 and its Gross Margin at -0.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60%. Its Return on Equity is -18.37, and its Return on Assets is -8.73. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Ethanol, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -63.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] earns $2,971,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] has 60.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 1.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 15.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] a Reliable Buy?

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. [PEIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.