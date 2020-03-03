Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] gained by 4.24% on the last trading session, reaching $31.70 price per share at the time. Iron Mountain Incorporated represents 294.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.35B with the latest information.

The Iron Mountain Incorporated traded at the price of $31.70 with 6.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IRM shares recorded 2.78M.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.41.

Fundamental Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] sitting at +8.28 and its Gross Margin at +52.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 15.97, and its Return on Assets is 2.08. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 725.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 683.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 34.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] earns $159,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has 294.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.08 to 36.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.