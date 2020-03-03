The share price of Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] inclined by $10.72, presently trading at $10.91. The company’s shares saw 24.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.76 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LXP fall by -4.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.02% compared to -0.47 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.29%, while additionally gaining 19.24% during the last 12 months. Lexington Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.59% increase from the current trading price.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at +12.40 and its Gross Margin at +41.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.80%. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 18.42, and its Return on Assets is 9.11. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.92. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 9.68. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 259.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 4.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.