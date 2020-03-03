The share price of Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] inclined by $8.34, presently trading at $8.00. The company’s shares saw 6.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.54 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MRO fall by -8.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.57% compared to -0.78 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.68%, while additionally dropping -51.17% during the last 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.34. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.34% increase from the current trading price.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.34.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at +10.53 and its Gross Margin at +23.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.95, and its Return on Assets is 2.31. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 13.56. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 801.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.54 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 7.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.