Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] dipped by -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $46.08 price per share at the time. Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 656.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.33B with the latest information.

The Marathon Petroleum Corporation traded at the price of $46.08 with 2.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MPC shares recorded 6.40M.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +4.92 and its Gross Margin at +7.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 656.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 5.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.