Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] took an upward turn with a change of -3.15%, trading at the price of $66.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.5 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Match Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.28M shares for that time period. MTCH monthly volatility recorded 4.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.82%. PS value for MTCH stocks is 9.27 with PB recorded at 59.77.

Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.14.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +31.94 and its Gross Margin at +72.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.70%. Its Return on Equity is 239.98, and its Return on Assets is 23.89. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 501.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 36.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 279.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.31 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.