McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] dipped by -0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $200.79 price per share at the time. McDonald’s Corporation represents 771.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $156.30B with the latest information.

The McDonald’s Corporation traded at the price of $200.79 with 1.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MCD shares recorded 3.46M.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $202.55.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at +41.82 and its Gross Margin at +52.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60%. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.40%. Its Return on Assets is 15.00.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 771.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $156.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 178.27 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.