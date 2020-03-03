MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] shares went lower by -1.01% from its previous closing of $27.82, now trading at the price of $27.54, also adding -0.28 points. Is MGP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.32 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MGP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 118.24M float and a -11.89% run over in the last seven days. MGP share price has been hovering between $34.37 and $27.41 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] sitting at +30.80 and its Gross Margin at +62.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.63, and its Return on Assets is 0.65. These metrics suggest that this MGM Growth Properties LLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has 416.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.41 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 5.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] a Reliable Buy?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.