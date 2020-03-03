MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.33 after MVIS shares went up by 11.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

MicroVision, Inc. [NASDAQ:MVIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] sitting at -154.60 and its Gross Margin at +39.58.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -602.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -663.90%. Its Return on Equity is -606.70, and its Return on Assets is -103.36. These metrics suggest that this MicroVision, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] earns $164,551 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] has 158.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 15.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] a Reliable Buy?

MicroVision, Inc. [MVIS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.