Navient Corporation [NAVI] saw a change by -4.23% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.09. The company is holding 222.12M shares with keeping 218.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 3.16% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -29.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.10%, trading +5.12% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 222.12M shares valued at 1.51 million were bought and sold.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.58.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +86.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,449.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 117.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 4.31. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 222.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.75 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 6.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.