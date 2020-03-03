New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] shares went higher by 6.05% from its previous closing of $5.70, now trading at the price of $6.05, also adding 0.35 points. Is NYMT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 14.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NYMT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 375.52M float and a -2.42% run over in the last seven days. NYMT share price has been hovering between $6.47 and $5.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] sitting at +23.25 and its Gross Margin at +85.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.26, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.86.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 31.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has 389.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.59 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 3.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.