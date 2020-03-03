NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] shares went higher by 5.70% from its previous closing of $27.02, now trading at the price of $28.56, also adding 1.54 points. Is NI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 372.15M float and a -2.36% run over in the last seven days. NI share price has been hovering between $30.67 and $25.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at +25.06 and its Gross Margin at +56.76.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 32.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.49. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 377.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.94 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 6.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

NiSource Inc. [NI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.