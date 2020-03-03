Radian Group Inc. [RDN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.28%, trading at the price of $23.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Radian Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. RDN monthly volatility recorded 2.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.78%. PS value for RDN stocks is 3.06 with PB recorded at 1.18.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at +61.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.60%. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.84, and its Return on Assets is 10.53. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.86.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.27.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 205.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.88 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 4.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.