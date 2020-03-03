The share price of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] inclined by $3.21, presently trading at $3.30. The company’s shares saw 82.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.81 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RMTI jumped by +9.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.31% compared to 0.28 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.58%, while additionally dropping -36.44% during the last 12 months. Rockwell Medical, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.03% increase from the current trading price.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] sitting at -49.55 and its Gross Margin at -2.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -57.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92. Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] earns $235,645 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.24 and its Current Ratio is 3.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has 70.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $226.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 6.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 12.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.