SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] shares went higher by 5.69% from its previous closing of $10.37, now trading at the price of $10.96, also adding 0.59 points. Is SLM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SLM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 421.10M float and a -6.48% run over in the last seven days. SLM share price has been hovering between $12.32 and $7.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.37.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at +31.25 and its Gross Margin at +64.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30%. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 18.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.40.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 421.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 12.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 6.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.