Spherix Incorporated[SPEX] stock saw a move by -35.86% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Spherix Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPEX shares recorded 5.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] stock could reach median target price of $1,822.10.

Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] stock additionally went down by -67.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SPEX stock is set at -60.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SPEX shares showcased -34.77% decrease. SPEX saw -79.23% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -17.05% compared to high within the same period of time.

Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ:SPEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] sitting at -63166.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 449.66. Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] earns $3,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has 5.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 3.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -17.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.08, which indicates that it is 73.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.