Sprint Corporation [NYSE: S] gained by 3.59% on the last trading session, reaching $9.52 price per share at the time. Sprint Corporation represents 4.16B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.61B with the latest information.

The Sprint Corporation traded at the price of $9.52 with 25.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of S shares recorded 24.21M.

Sprint Corporation [NYSE:S]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprint Corporation [S]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprint Corporation [S] sitting at +12.01 and its Gross Margin at +34.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is -7.41, and its Return on Assets is -2.20. These metrics suggest that this Sprint Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprint Corporation [S] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 135.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Sprint Corporation [S] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sprint Corporation [S] earns $1,178,947 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sprint Corporation [S] has 4.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 10.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.14, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.96. This RSI suggests that Sprint Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sprint Corporation [S] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprint Corporation [S], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.