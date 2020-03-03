Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE: STWD] opened at $22.28 and closed at $23.57 a share within trading session on 03/02/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $23.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE: STWD] had 1.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $21.26 during that period and STWD managed to take a rebound to $26.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] sitting at +27.20 and its Gross Margin at +72.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30%. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.87, and its Return on Assets is 0.69. These metrics suggest that this Starwood Property Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.07. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 13.02. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has 290.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.26 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.