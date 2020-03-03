Synchrony Financial[SYF] stock saw a move by 4.43% on Thursday, touching 10.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Synchrony Financial stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SYF shares recorded 625.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock additionally went down by -5.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SYF stock is set at -6.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SYF shares showcased -5.80% decrease. SYF saw -20.40% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.10.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +31.32 and its Gross Margin at +88.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.18, and its Return on Assets is 3.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 5.48. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $945,636 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 625.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.07 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 4.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.