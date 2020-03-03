Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] took an upward turn with a change of -19.66%, trading at the price of $0.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Taronis Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.04M shares for that time period. TRNX monthly volatility recorded 16.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 29.76%. PS value for TRNX stocks is 0.49 with PB recorded at 0.11.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] sitting at -154.20 and its Gross Margin at +31.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] earns $111,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has 38.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.24 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.34, which indicates that it is 29.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.