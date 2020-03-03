The share price of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] inclined by $209.47, presently trading at $203.90. The company’s shares saw 12.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $180.73 recorded on 03/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GS fall by -5.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.15% compared to -11.13 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.20%, while additionally gaining 5.69% during the last 12 months. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $268.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 64.21% increase from the current trading price.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] sitting at +21.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.38, and its Return on Assets is 0.88. These metrics suggest that this The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 452.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has 354.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 180.73 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.