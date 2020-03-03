The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] dipped by -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $25.81 price per share at the time. The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.23B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.10B with the latest information.

The The Kraft Heinz Company traded at the price of $25.81 with 3.66 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KHC shares recorded 7.97M.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] sitting at +20.04 and its Gross Margin at +32.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.90%. Its Return on Equity is 3.75, and its Return on Assets is 1.89. These metrics suggest that this The Kraft Heinz Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.90 and P/E Ratio of 16.34. These metrics all suggest that The Kraft Heinz Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has 1.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 33.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] a Reliable Buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.