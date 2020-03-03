The Macerich Company [MAC] saw a change by -0.29% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.36. The company is holding 147.87M shares with keeping 140.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 2.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.48% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -26.37%, trading +5.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 147.87M shares valued at 5.32 million were bought and sold.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at +8.90 and its Gross Margin at +24.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 3.85, and its Return on Assets is 1.20. These metrics suggest that this The Macerich Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.59. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 26.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 147.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.94 to 44.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 6.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Macerich Company [MAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.