Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE: TPC] opened at $14.50 and closed at $13.95 a share within trading session on 03/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE: TPC] had 1.35 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 761.60K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $9.24 during that period and TPC managed to take a rebound to $20.37 in the last 52 weeks.

Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE:TPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.95.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] sitting at +0.33 and its Gross Margin at +5.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.20%. Its Return on Equity is -23.86, and its Return on Assets is -8.74. These metrics suggest that this Tutor Perini Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30. Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has 41.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $584.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.24 to 20.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 19.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.09. This RSI suggests that Tutor Perini Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.