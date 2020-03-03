U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] dipped by -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $46.80 price per share at the time. U.S. Bancorp represents 1.56B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.03B with the latest information.

The U.S. Bancorp traded at the price of $46.80 with 3.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of USB shares recorded 6.96M.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +32.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.60%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70%. Its Return on Equity is 13.38, and its Return on Assets is 1.42. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.52 and P/E Ratio of 11.30. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $75.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.91 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 4.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.