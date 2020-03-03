VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] took an upward turn with a change of -1.60%, trading at the price of $24.66 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while VICI Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.91M shares for that time period. VICI monthly volatility recorded 2.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.38%. PS value for VICI stocks is 12.78 with PB recorded at 1.43.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.06.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.83. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 19.59. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 463.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.