Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] saw a change by 5.14% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $48.11. The company is holding 895.15M shares with keeping 690.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -19.71%, trading +7.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 895.15M shares valued at 11.21 million were bought and sold.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.76.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] sitting at +3.75 and its Gross Margin at +20.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.08, and its Return on Assets is 5.87. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 11.84. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] earns $400,193 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has 895.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.61 to 71.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 4.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.