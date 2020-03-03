Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] took an upward turn with a change of 3.04%, trading at the price of $52.96 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enphase Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.45M shares for that time period. ENPH monthly volatility recorded 7.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.95%. PS value for ENPH stocks is 10.10 with PB recorded at 23.15.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] sitting at +16.87 and its Gross Margin at +35.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 46.00%. Its Return on Equity is 115.11, and its Return on Assets is 30.60. These metrics all suggest that Enphase Energy, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 43.67. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has 122.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.03 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 559.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.