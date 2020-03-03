Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $65.87 after XEL shares went up by 5.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.32.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at +18.20 and its Gross Margin at +23.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78, and its Return on Assets is 2.73. These metrics suggest that this Xcel Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 131.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.12 and P/E Ratio of 24.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 545.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.29 to 72.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 4.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.