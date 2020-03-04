Agilent Technologies, Inc.[A] stock saw a move by -2.01% on Thursday, touching 3.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Agilent Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of A shares recorded 312.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] stock could reach median target price of $90.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] stock additionally went up by +3.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of A stock is set at 0.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, A shares showcased 12.95% increase. A saw -11.39% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.91% compared to high within the same period of time.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:A]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.97.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] sitting at +18.09 and its Gross Margin at +54.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50%. These measurements indicate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.00, and its Return on Assets is 11.90. These metrics all suggest that Agilent Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.59 and P/E Ratio of 33.17. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] earns $316,748 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] has 312.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.35 to 90.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. [A], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.