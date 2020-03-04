Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] took an upward turn with a change of 27.80%, trading at the price of $20.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 794.68K shares for that time period. AHPI monthly volatility recorded 45.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 133.02%. PS value for AHPI stocks is 1.66 with PB recorded at 8.23.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.65.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] sitting at -8.84 and its Gross Margin at +16.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.30%. Its Return on Equity is -16.30, and its Return on Assets is -12.87. These metrics suggest that this Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 127.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] earns $173,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 3.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] has 2.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 45.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2081.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -3.70, which indicates that it is 133.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.53. This RSI suggests that Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.