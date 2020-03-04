The share price of American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] inclined by $240.75, presently trading at $242.65. The company’s shares saw 37.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $176.84 recorded on 03/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMT fall by -1.42% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.30% compared to -3.49 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.71%, while additionally gaining 35.04% during the last 12 months. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is said to have a 12-month price target set at $254.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.73% increase from the current trading price.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at +27.05 and its Gross Margin at +47.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90%. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 36.33, and its Return on Assets is 4.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.32. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 57.36. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 454.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $110.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 176.84 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.