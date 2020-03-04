Americold Realty Trust [COLD] took an upward turn with a change of -0.34%, trading at the price of $32.39 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Americold Realty Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.84M shares for that time period. COLD monthly volatility recorded 3.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.91%. PS value for COLD stocks is 3.53 with PB recorded at 3.39.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at +4.96 and its Gross Margin at +17.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.79, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Americold Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.69.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 194.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.81 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Americold Realty Trust [COLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.