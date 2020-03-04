Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] took an upward turn with a change of -3.71%, trading at the price of $12.70 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.64 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.89M shares for that time period. APLE monthly volatility recorded 2.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.89%. PS value for APLE stocks is 2.26 with PB recorded at 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.19.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +13.70 and its Gross Margin at +30.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.13, and its Return on Assets is 3.48. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 16.54. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 225.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.82 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.