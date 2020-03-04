Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] dipped by -2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $2.00 price per share at the time. Callon Petroleum Company represents 356.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $727.30M with the latest information.

The Callon Petroleum Company traded at the price of $2.00 with 6.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CPE shares recorded 15.70M.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.04.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at +36.78 and its Gross Margin at +44.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.10%. These measurements indicate that Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 2.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.22. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CPE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.18. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 7.95. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 356.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $727.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 14.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.