Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] opened at $55.50 and closed at $54.03 a share within trading session on 03/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $60.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] had 8.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.33M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $41.62 during that period and CNC managed to take a rebound to $68.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.03.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centene Corporation [CNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centene Corporation [CNC] sitting at +2.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.26, and its Return on Assets is 3.67. These metrics suggest that this Centene Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centene Corporation [CNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.82 and P/E Ratio of 19.27. These metrics all suggest that Centene Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.55.

Centene Corporation [CNC] has 582.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 68.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 6.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centene Corporation [CNC] a Reliable Buy?

Centene Corporation [CNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.